An 86-year-old international jewelry thief is charged with stealing from Walmart

A elderly international thief who allegedly stole nearly $2 million in jewelry in her decadeslong career was arrested Monday night and charged with shoplifting from a metro Atlanta Walmart.
Doris Payne, 86, was accused of stealing $86.22 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Chamblee Tucker Road in Dekalb County about 5 p.m., according to an article from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
A store employee told a Chamblee police officer at the store that Payne had grabbed items from the pharmacy, electronics and grocery departments, and concealed them in her purse inside a shopping cart, the AJC reported. She also used a Walmart shopping bag to hide the goods.
Once at the register, Payne paid for items in her cart and tried to exit the store with loot concealed in her purse and shopping bag, according to FOX 5 News.
She was booked in the City of Chamblee Jail on multiple charges of theft by shoplifting. The items were returned to Walmart.
Payne, on probation for other thefts, was wearing an electronic ankle monitor at the time of her arrest. Last year, Payne was arrested for allegedly trying to steal a $2,000 diamond necklace from Perimeter Mall, FOX 5 reported.
The West Virginia born woman was the subject of a documentary called “The Life and Crimes of Doris Payne,” which premiered on Netflix in 2013. In the film, she boasted about her extensive career as a thief.
“There’s never been a day that I went to steal that I did not get what I went to do,” she said.
Her attorney, Drew Findling, noted that this case is different.
“This is a sharp contrast to all the cases in the past. We’re not talking about high-end jewelry,” he said. “We’re talking about what an 86-year-old woman needs to survive on a day-to-day basis, food supplies and medical supplies.”
The Associated Press contributed.
