Oh, say did you see the dad who sang the national anthem at a Walmart?

Some people sing in the shower. Some people sing in the car.
James Fruits got caught singing in the flag aisle at Walmart and now he’s a viral sensation.
The father of three from Cleveland, Ohio, was vacationing in Missouri earlier this month when he visited the Walmart Supercenter in Osage Beach.
As he’s been known to do, he sang the national anthem where the American flags were displayed because he’s just that kind of guy. Other shoppers applauded. The folks at customer service heard him, too.
“Being in the heart of Missouri and being so close to the 4th of July, they loved it,” Fruits wrote on his Facebook page on July 8.
“So much so that the next thing I hear is a page over the intercom system: ‘Could the gentleman who sang the National Anthem please come to the customer service desk.’ ”
Yep. Walmart gave him the mic.
“When we heard the National Anthem wafting through the flag display aisle we just had to ask our customer to share that gift with the whole store using the intercom,” Walmart wrote on its Facebook page where it posted video of his performance, filmed by Fruits’ 15-year-old son, Malachi.
It’s been viewed more than 765,000 times since then.
National media outlets, from ABC News to “Inside Edition,” swarmed Fruits, 40, who now jokingly calls himself the “Walmart singer.”
“I go to the service desk and they tell me that they could almost hear it there (I was in the back of the store), so they wondered if I would do it again,” Fruits saidd on Facebook. “I tell them I will if I could sing it over the intercom. They got approval and I sang again. It was so fun.”
Fruits, who was raised in Warrenton, Mo., is the creative arts minister at Momentum Christian Church in Cleveland, according to KRCG 13 in New Bloomfield, Mo.
He also DJs and sings at weddings.
Yep. He’s a wedding singer.
He and his family vacation every summer at their condo at the Lake of the Ozarks.
“I forgot to mention that we were IN the lake all day and I was still in my swimwear and didn’t check my hair or anything, so I looked pretty much like all the people from the People of Walmart sites,” he wrote on Facebook.
“Anyway, nobody seemed to mind. It is a lake town and they get it.”
Fruits told ABC News he’s been humbled by the response to the video, which he plans to use to raise awareness of cystic fibrosis, which afflicts his 15-year-old daughter, Mylee.
“I am happy to brighten people’s day and I definitely feel like that’s my life’s mission — to make a difference wherever I am,” he told ABC.
“So if that’s bringing a smile to people’s faces while I’m on vacation with a video of me singing the national anthem, then so be it.”
He went back to the store later that day and sang the anthem for the night shift workers after he heard they were disappointed they had missed his first performance.
The store gave him a yellow Walmart cape — capes, at Walmart — and a $10 Walmart gift card.
He learned later, KRCG reported, that an employee bought the gift card with her own money.
