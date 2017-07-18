Tropical Storm Don fuels Twitter jokes about president

Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. So, naturally, a Twitter storm bubbled up jokes connecting President Donald Trump to the weather system.
Me waiting for weather Twitter to crank out some jokes about newly-formed Tropical Storm #Don pic.twitter.com/jlR7SiMI2f— Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) July 17, 2017
“Warning ‘Tropical Storm Don’ has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe,” wrote Twitter user Paul Michael Ainger.
Warning "Tropical Storm Don" has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe— Paul Michael Ainger (@ainger13) July 17, 2017
Jon Passatino, Buzzfeed’s deputy news director, combined some useful information with a common Trump Twitter quip.
Tropical Storm Don not expected to become a hurricane, will dissipate within 72 hours. Low energy. Sad! pic.twitter.com/tNECFsdmFI— Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 17, 2017
Tropical Storm Don will tell you how much damage it will do and then fizzle out and blame Hurricane Hillary.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) July 17, 2017
National Weather Service releases first picture of Tropical Storm Don pic.twitter.com/ywAdlQFAmK— Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 17, 2017
some might argue that Tropical Storm Don actually made landfall in January. *ba dum tss* https://t.co/AAfNeBpcjE— Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) July 17, 2017
The Associated Press’ Seth Borenstein asked former National Hurricane Center director Max Mayfield about the coincidental name, which had been chosen in 2006.
“I hadn't even thought about that,” Mayfield told the Associated Press. “I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump.”
All joking aside, although Tropical Storm Don shouldn’t make it to the southeastern U.S., tropical storm warnings have been posted for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as wind and rain conditions are expected to hit later in the day, according to a Tuesday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Bonaire.
The storm is 210 miles east of Barbados and moving west at 18 mph. The Windward Islands should expect between 3 and 6 inches of rain
By Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s center is expected to be in line with Caracas, Venezuela.
