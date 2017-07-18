jo.sau via Flickr
‘A horror story’: Thousands of roaches swarm out of a manhole and invade neighborhood

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA

The Philadelphia Water Department is trying to figure out what caused thousands of cockroaches to emerge from a manhole and swarm a neighborhood.

Pat Wall tells WCAU-TV that the bugs emerged Sunday night and have been invading her Bridesburg neighborhood ever since. She says the bugs were so thick residents couldn’t see the ground.

“When I tell you all the neighbors down this end were out here spraying and stomping, it was a horror story that I couldn’t believe I was living,” Wall told WCAU-TV. “And they were flying all over. Never had to duck a flying roach.”

Water department spokesman John DiGiulio says crews will be out Tuesday investigating. He says a sewer inlet might be clogged with food and trash that can attract the bugs, which are also known to multiply in warmer weather.

In the meantime, residents say they’re spraying their homes and stepping on the bugs to keep them away.

