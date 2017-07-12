A judge won’t release an inmate in a vegetative state because he can’t sign paperwork

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Pause 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 0:32 12-year-old charged with assault after bullying girl inside Dunkin' Donuts 1:55 Several dead after military plane explodes mid-air, crashes in Mississippi 0:33 Shirtless man breaks into airport, gains access to Delta plane 0:04 Waterspouts form off coast of North Carolina’s Outer Banks 1:29 Police rescue bear cub having a Winnie-the-Pooh moment 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee

The relatives of Clifton Harris, a man who was assaulted and left in a vegetative state at the Sacramento County Main Jail, are fighting an effort by the county to stop caring for him by releasing him from custody. They also want to know how he was injured. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee