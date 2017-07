Shirtless man breaks into airport, gains access to Delta plane

Police arrested a 21-year-old man for breaking into Yeager Airport in Charleston, West Virginia on July 7, 2017. According to police, the man, who appeared to be on drugs, broke into a parked Delta airplane and rummaged around inside. He then exited using the emergency exit door, which sustained damage. Security video showed that the suspect had gained access to the airplane before going into the lobby, where he was eventually arrested.