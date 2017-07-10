President Trump places the hat he’d picked up on the head of the Marine standing by the president’s helicopter.
President Trump places the hat he’d picked up on the head of the Marine standing by the president’s helicopter. Screencapture from ABC News
A determined President Trump chases down a Marine's dress hat, video shows

McClatchy News Network news@mcclatchy.com

July 10, 2017 3:04 PM

President Donald Trump was walking toward Marine One when he noticed a white Marine dress hat on the ground.

The president picked up the hat and placed it on the head of the nearby Marine, standing stone-still at attention next to the stairs leading to the official helicopter transport.

But a gust of wind blew the hat off again.

Trump again chased the hat down and handed it to an officer, then boarded the helicopter for his ride back to the White House.

The incident happened at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on Saturday as Trump returned from the G-20 summit in Germany.

The video was broadcast by several networks and websites, and social media showed posts of those who approved.


 

 

