Shirtless roofer in very tight shorts offers AR-15 rifles with every installation

Buy a new roof, get an AR-15 from Alabama businessman This free-with-purchase offer from an Alabama roofing company is making a big bang. On the Fourth of July, Zach Blenkinsopp posted an offer on his company’s Facebook page. Buy a new roof from Digital Roofing Innovations, and he’ll give you an AR-15. This free-with-purchase offer from an Alabama roofing company is making a big bang. On the Fourth of July, Zach Blenkinsopp posted an offer on his company’s Facebook page. Buy a new roof from Digital Roofing Innovations, and he’ll give you an AR-15. Digital Roofing Innovations

