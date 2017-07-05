They showed up for a noise complaint. Then the cops joined the slip 'n slide party.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:15 Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep Pause 1:35 Slip-n-slide cops on how they decided not to break up party, but join it instead 1:35 Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:53 This is what a human cannon ball looks like 2:05 Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 0:44 Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 1:08 Store clerk fights off armed robber with pipe 1:51 Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:12 One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 0:57 Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email A North Carolina police officer became a hit among children when he responded to a noise complaint and instead took a plunge down the street on a homemade slip-and-slide in Asheville, N.C. Katlen Joyce Smith, who lives in Asheville, told local media the slide was built for children on the block for the July 4 weekend but it was reported as blocking the road. Travis Eagledove via Storyful

