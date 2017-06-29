He forced his way in and tried to rape her. Then a neighbor showed up with a bat, police say.

An alleged attempted rape was foiled by a quick-acting neighbor wielding a baseball bat in Maitland, Florida, on Monday.
The incident began Monday afternoon when a young man, identified as Robin Campbell appeared outside an apartment and asked for a glass of water, police told WFTV.
The apartment’s occupants, 89-year-old Bill Rooks and his 59-year-old housekeeper, were having lunch at the time, but the housekeeper gave him a glass. After that, Campbell reportedly forced his way into the apartment, according to WESH.
He then attempted to assault the housekeeper and pull down her pants, according to WKMG. When Rooks attempted to intervene, Campbell allegedly took his phone and shoved him outside.
Desperate, Rooks said he ran to his upstairs neighbor, Eric Love, for help.
“He dialed the Maitland Police Department, handed me his phone, and he grabbed his baseball bat and he came downstairs,” Rooks said of Love, according to WKMG.
According to the Maitland Police Department, Love pulled Campbell off the housekeeper.
“I just haven't been with a woman in a long time, can't you have mercy on me, let me go,” Love quoted Campbell as saying, according to WKMG.
“I was like, ‘No, it doesn’t work like that, get on the ground,’” Love responded.
According to WFTV, Campbell was reportedly able to flee, and Love followed him. At one point, Love said, Campbell tried to punch him and he was able to hit him with the bat in the leg. However, Campbell was eventually able to escape.
The next day, though, Campbell turned himself in to Maitland Police, according to WESH. He has been charged with sexual battery, battery on a person 65 years or older, theft and several other charges, and is being held without bond, according to jail records.
WESH, citing court records, reported that Campbell has previously been arrested in Maitland in 2013 for resisting arrest after being detained for walking a dog in public while naked. The previous case never went to trial, the station reports.
