His GPS told him to keep driving straight, so he did — straight into a lake

A man driving near a lake listens to the directions of the car’s GPS and ignores the obvious body of water in his way, submerging his car in the process.
It’s a scene straight out of the hit TV show “The Office.” It’s also a real-life situation that unfolded in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, last Friday.
According to Fox 25, Daniel Alley was driving in an unfamiliar area around 1:30 a.m. Friday when his Garmin GPS directed him to keep going straight down Lake Road.
Alley did just that, and ended up having to evacuate the car after it plunged into the water, according to NECN.
According to a police report, Alley was driving with a revoked license, and he was given a criminal citation as a result, according to Wicked Local Yarmouth. His car, meanwhile, was almost completely submerged by the time emergency responders arrived, Fox 25 reports, but a tow truck was able to pull it out.
According to Wicked Local, Alley and his passenger were evaluated by first responders and declined transport to a local hospital.
For the most part, modern navigation systems such as Google and Apple Maps have made situations like Alley’s increasingly uncommon. However, according to The Week, they are not completely unheard of. There have been instances in which drivers mistakenly drove to the edge of the ocean, a cliff, down a staircase, into a tree, into a house and through a construction site.
