He lay dying of cancer, crying from extreme pain. Someone was stealing his pain pills

Cancer patient suffered from withering pain after his pain medicine was stolen Henry Sloan was a victim of elder abuse as care providers stole his pain pills as he lived out his final, agonizing days at a Lexington care facility. Henry Sloan was a victim of elder abuse as care providers stole his pain pills as he lived out his final, agonizing days at a Lexington care facility.

