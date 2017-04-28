Don’t throw away your old mascara wands; they can be used to help injured animals

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:09 U.F.O.s: What does the government know? Pause 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl 1:05 Miami Dolphins draft party 2:05 Dolphins GM Grier talks about the 2017 first round pick 0:38 Surveillance video shows bus driver evacuating students following head-on collision 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver 4:19 Baby born after car crash to Air Force couple who tried 10 years to get pregnant 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A home-based wildlife rehabilitator in western N.C. posted on Facebook about how they used recycled mascara brushes to get eggs and larva out of the fur of injured and orphaned animals. The response was support from all over the world. See how the founders of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge reacts to a major shipment of donations. Photos and video courtesy of Appalachian Wildlife Refuge