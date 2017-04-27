Ahoy, mateys! That looks like Johnny Depp on that Disney ride.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl Pause 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 1:38 Woman killed on running track at Highlands High School 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy 0:35 Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help 3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Johnny Depp delighted fans at Disneyland with a surprise appearance as Captain Jack Sparrow, his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Repeating lines from the movies and interacting with theme park visitors, this promotion comes ahead of the series' fifth installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which is released May 29. Twitter users @jeanettevalens, @_jediangiee, @justniinii via Storyful