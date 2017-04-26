Once a welder, he’s now homeless. A stranger is helping him get a second chance.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 3:38 We'll be there 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Because of a recent article, News Tribune reader Jim Cavanaugh found out about Craig Frady's attempts to save up for a welding mask and gloves so he could return to work. Cavanaugh decided to meet Frady at Pacific Welding and buy him the gear he needed. Joshua Bessex jbessex@gateline.com