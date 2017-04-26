More people drive while on drugs – and don't realize it's a problem, report says

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:35 Girl falls from moving bus, firefighter rushes to help Pause 1:05 Woman describes "barrage of rocks" before she opened fire on teenagers 3:04 'She turned my baby into an infant in a fraction of seconds,' mom says of son's shooter 4:37 Witness: Woman who shot black teen has used 'racial slurs' 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 2:18 Deputy wrestles alligator back into the swamp 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health 3:38 We'll be there 0:26 Killers sentenced in London murders Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

After California's passage of the Proposition 64 recreational marijuana initiative, authorities are on guard for impaired drivers for alcohol, pot, prescription drugs or all of the above. Highway Patrol training supervisor explains the challenges. Peter Hecht The Sacramento Bee