‘When I died’: She collapsed during a workout. These quick decisions saved her life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians Pause 0:58 Five things to know about Mark Allen Keeney 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:32 Kenny G serenades Delta passengers in surprise charity performance 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court 1:45 U.S. Passport Office shut down due to water damage 0:26 Protesters force police to retreat in Venezuela 0:24 King tide hits Matheson Hammock 1:58 Dolphins GM Chris Grier on plans for upcoming NFL draft Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Andrew Evans, program concierge with Hilton Head Health, talks about performing CPR on Amber Moloney, a 22-year-old intern with the facility, who went into cardiac arrest while exercising in February. Delayna Earley Staff video