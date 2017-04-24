Kenny G performs on a Delta flight as other airlines make headlines for bad service

When passengers boarded Flight 1558 from Tampa to Los Angeles Saturday morning, most expected a quiet five hours in the air.

But halfway during their flight, the cross-country travelers were treated to an unexpected surprise: an impromptu performance from saxophonist Kenny G, all in the name of fighting cancer.

According to WFLA, the saxophonist had performed in Clearwater the previous night, but agreed to pull out his instrument and serenade his fellow fliers after a woman asked for donations to benefit a Delta Relay for Life team, which participates in the American Cancer Society’s yearly fundraiser for cancer research.

“Halfway through the flight, they turn the plane lights on and announce a special guest, Kenny G.,” a passenger recalled to Storyful, according to Fox 29. The woman raising money for charity “announced that he would play if we raised $1,000. Within roughly 5 minutes, we all raised [close] to $2,000.”

A video posted to Facebook showed the musician strolling up and down the aisle, as passengers craned their necks and pulled out their phones to record his performance. One avid passenger near the front of the plane recorded with two phones, held in each hand, while another a few rows back bobbed his head, resting on a pillow.

The airline was quick to chime in on social media after the performance, thanking the musician for playing:

Thanks @kennyg for the impromptu concert to help us raise funds for @RelayForLife! https://t.co/CaUISsjcBZ — Delta (@Delta) April 23, 2017

It was a moment of positive press for Delta at a time when several other airlines have drawn criticism for their treatment of passengers. United Airlines drew outrage earlier this month after law enforcement officials beat a doctor and dragged him off the plane after overbooking, and American Airlines suspended a flight attendant after he reportedly hit a traveling mother with her child’s stroller.

But not everyone considered the performance positive. Commenters on Twitter were quick to reference other airlines’ stumbles while cracking jokes at Delta and Kenny G’s expense:

Kenny G gives an impromptu performance on an airline flight. Frankly, I'd rather be dragged down the aisle. https://t.co/FiEiHJ037S — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) April 23, 2017

Could you just go back to the beatings instead?! — Traveller (@cityrider49) April 23, 2017