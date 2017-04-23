5 weeks of dating, a breakup, threats and a neighborhood under siege

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:50 Video shows drunk driver nearly hitting pedestrians Pause 1:36 Mole Rat surprise 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 1:38 Boiseans initially thought gunfire was fireworks 1:30 Passenger attacks pilot in Kansas City airport 1:12 Carriage horse 'Big John' trips during Charleston tour 1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall 0:41 Bullet went through RV before it struck Boise police officer 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 1:32 Five-year-old 'Officer Oliver' is on a mission to do good deeds Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Doug and Terra Fogg were home on June 28, 2016, the night that Alan Amundson went on a shooting rampage in their neighborhood. Their motor home was struck by three bullets, they said, and one of those bullets hit a Boise police officer in the chest. The officer, who was wearing a ballistic vest, did not suffer life-threatening injury. Katy Moeller kmoeller@idahostatesman.com