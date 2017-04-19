Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping
Video released by the New Orleans police shows a burglar breaking into a preschool on Monday, April 17, 2017. In the video the man is seen climbing inside an unlocked window, knocking over a crib and chairs before landing his feet on. He then wanders around, grabbing drinks and snacks. He even took a nap, stretching out on beds he put together. Police say he was there for more than eight hours before leaving the building with two bags of stolen goods.
New Orleans Police Department
