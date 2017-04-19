Burglar spends night in preschool eating snacks, napping

Video released by the New Orleans police shows a burglar breaking into a preschool on Monday, April 17, 2017. In the video the man is seen climbing inside an unlocked window, knocking over a crib and chairs before landing his feet on. He then wanders around, grabbing drinks and snacks. He even took a nap, stretching out on beds he put together. Police say he was there for more than eight hours before leaving the building with two bags of stolen goods.