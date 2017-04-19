Facebook suspect ordered nuggets and fries. Employees called 911, delayed the fries

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:00 Fans get nostalgic at Florida Supercon Retro Pause 1:48 Autistic 10-year-old arrested while mother tries to reason with officers 0:49 Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez dead after hanging self in prison 3:38 We'll be there 3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy 2:10 Palm Beach residents react to Donald Trump 2:13 Music professor says creative learning can translate to any field 0:25 Rare white squirrel spotted in Mississippi park 2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29 White House: Administration plans to take action on recreational marijuana Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania. Cleveland Police via Storyful