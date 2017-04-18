Facebook murder suspect is dead, confirm Cleveland Police

Tuesday, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams confirmed the death of Steve Stephens, the suspect in the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. Williams said Stephens was found dead after a brief pursuit in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Cleveland Police via Storyful
Facebook murder suspect remains on the loose

The manhunt for Steve Stephens continues, says Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. Police say Stephens fatally shot an elderly Cleveland man in a gruesome video posted on Facebook. They are urging anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

