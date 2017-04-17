Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
Owners of Critter Creek Farm and Cat's Paw Winery, both in Rock Hill, teamed up Saturday for a "baby goat yoga" class, which drew dozens of yogis from as far away as Alabama and West Virginia. A yoga instructor led the class as baby goats played, relaxed and climbed on participants. The farm and winery will continue goat yoga through May.
Tracy Kimball/Herald Online
More Videos
2:11
Baby goats and wine at yoga class? We're not kidding
0:31
#F35 Lightning II fighters to deploy to Europe for training
0:23
Fire breaks out at Las Vegas' famous Bellagio Hotel
0:31
Gunfire narrowly misses 4-year-old girl playing in Arizona barber shop
0:48
Video shows driver hit, chase three young men on bikes
3:23
How one city turns human waste into compost for your garden
0:42
National Zoo's baby orangutan goes for a ride
1:13
Robbery suspect fumbles wads of cash while riding away on his bicycle
1:54
Nikki Haley on airstrikes in Syria: ‘The United States took a very measured step’ and is ‘prepared to do more’
0:52
Everything you need to know about a Tomahawk missile
0:45
Surveillance video shows failed smash-and-grab at Ohio gun store
0:23
Surveillance video shows possible attempted abduction of baby