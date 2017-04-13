Shooting in Arizona strip mall leaves child injured

Police in Chandler say a second man has been arrested in a shooting at a strip mall that injured a child.

They say 21-year-old Rafael Santos is accused of endangerment, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Police previously arrested 23-year-old Michael David Hart for allegedly firing multiple shots Monday morning after an apparent dispute with employees at a tattoo shop next door to the barber shop.

A 4-year-old girl was struck by glass debris while sitting inside the barber shop.

She was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police on Wednesday released a short video from inside the barber shop that showed two of the fired rounds narrowly missing the girl as she sat in a chair at the front window.