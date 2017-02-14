Police officer fired after punching man in handcuffs

Video from inside a school bus that crashed has been released from Dayton Public Schools in Ohio. Eight students were injured when an SUV collided with the school bus at an intersection. The video shows students being thrown from their seats.
Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.
Protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and sparked a massive bonfire on Wednesday night, prompting University of California at Berkeley officials to cancel a talk by a polarizing editor of Breitbart News out of safety concerns. The decision was made two hours before the appearance of Milo Yiannopoulos.