Police officer fired after punching man in handcuffs

A Jackson, Mississippi police officer was fired after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a handcuffed suspect.
Jackson Police Department

National

Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest

Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.

Nation & World Videos