Valentine’s Day playlist: 25 love songs with a little something for everyone

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:03 First look at World War II shipwrecks off North Carolina coast

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:08 Looting and chaos continue in Venezuela

3:50 Heat's Goran Dragic reacts to the end of the Heat's 13-game win streak