Jerry Sandusky’s son arrested on child sex assault, porn charges

0:44 Police chase ends in fiery crash at gas station Pause

1:01 ATV rider in 'Bikes Up, Guns Down' rally caught by the cops

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

1:08 Cellphone video shows caretaker lying in the street before being shot by police

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

2:03 First look at World War II shipwrecks off North Carolina coast

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers