Evacuees crowd shelters near California dam

Evacuation totals are huge, but hardly a record for California
The crisis at Oroville Dam has forced about 188,000 people to evacuate their homes with no idea when they will be allowed back in. The total far exceeds the 100,000 who were evacuated from the area during the 1997 floods.
But California, with its history of devastating wildfires, has seen much larger evacuations in past years.
CalFire says the largest came during Southern California fires in October 2007 that displaced 900,000 people, the largest evacuation in California history and the largest fire evacuation in the United States.
Other crises elsewhere have prompted much larger evacuations, including Hurricane Rita in 2005, which forced the evacuation of roughly 2.5 million people from Houston.
Sam Stanton
Yuba City band members make unexpected detour
Yuba City high school band members take sudden detour to Elk Grove because of flooding danger
Yuba City high school students made an unexpected stop in Elk Grove on Sunday after learning their homes in Sutter County had been evacuated.
The 150 students from Yuba City High School and River Valley High School were returning from a band competition in Southern California when they learned that their Sutter County homes had been evacuated because of the danger that the Oroville Dam emergency spillway would fail.
The buses of students were welcomed with warm pizza and cots at Pleasant Grove High School, said Elk Grove Mayor Steve Ly.
“I’m just proud to see our city and our community can come together to support another city and another community.” he said. “This is one of the things that makes me proud to be an Elk Grovian.”
Most of the students’ parents were already at the school waiting to pick them up when they arrived in Elk Grove around 11 p.m. Sunday. Only five were left at the shelter in the morning, but were picked up after breakfast, said Xanthi Pinkerton, spokeswoman for Elk Grove Unified.
The emergency shelter was staffed by members of the Sheriff’s Department, emergency crews from the Cosumnes Fire Department and volunteers, Ly said. Officials originally set up Pleasant Grove High School on Saturday to serve as a shelter for evacuated Point Pleasant residents in south Sacramento County, but the facility attracted so few people that it was shut down later that day.
Diana Lambert
Butte County Jail inmates moved out of danger zone
Butte County sheriff’s officials successfully moved all of inmates out of their jail Sunday night in a caravan.
“All 578 inmates from the Butte County Jail were safely transported to the Santa Rita Jail, located in the city of Dublin, in Alameda County,” the sheriff’s office said. “This is the first time an evacuation order has been issued at the Butte County Jail.”
The effort required about 80 people and five buses from the county’s education office, along with other vehicles from sheriff’s officials in Placer, Shasta and Tehama counties.
The CHP escorted the caravan.
Sam Stanton
Beale AFB opens gates to evacuees
Beale Air Force Base officials opened the base gates Sunday night to allow evacuees to travel away from the danger zone, and opened a shelter on base to house people needing to stay.
“We will not turn anyone away,” the base said through its Twitter account Sunday.
By Monday morning, about 400 people had taken refuge at the shelter.
“This was an immediate and emergency action to support a portion of the 180,000 evacuees of the Oroville Dam emergency situation,” according to a post on Beale’s Facebook account. “We have received approximately 400 evacuees.”
Sam Stanton
Evacuees worry about whether officials will know if Oroville Dam is safe
10:40 a.m.: Roughly 200 evacuees slept overnight at Yolo County Fairgrounds in Woodland, said Yolo County Administrator Patrick Blacklock. Frantic and worried evacuees, most of whom are from Yuba City, said they felt more calm Monday morning.
Some people rested on cots set up inside an arts building at the fairgrounds, checking their phones for news updates or eating breakfast, while others waited out the evacuation orders in their cars. Evacuees said they rushed from their homes Sunday afternoon and into the evening, many in fear and panic, when they heard news that the auxiliary spillway at Oroville Dam could fail.
"It was so scary. It was like a bad movie, everyone was panicking and driving crazy. It was really scary," said Maribel Cervantes, 35, of Yuba City.
Cervantes threw some clothes in a hamper and joined throngs of evacuees fleeing Yuba City late Saturday. She said she's worried about getting back to work as a nursing assistant, but she still has deep concerns about potential flooding.
"How can they assure us that it's safe?" she asked. "How can we be 100 percent sure when one minute they're saying the spillway was about to collapse?"
Raul Nava, 29, waited until about midnight to leave his home in Yuba City.
"We're scared about flooding, our house is right next to the levees," he said. "We just packed food, water, you know the basics, and headed out."
Nava said he and his wife and his dad first tried to get in to an evacuation center in Colusa but were turned away. It took them five hours to reach the shelter in Woodland, he said. With him he brought his two pit bulls, and 10 pit bull puppies.
"We're ready to go home," he said.
While some shelter sites were at capacity, people were still trickling in to the Yolo County Fairgrounds Monday morning. The parking lot was about half full, and deliveries of cots and water were still coming in. Yolo County health officials, law enforcement and mental health experts were on site to assist.
Merida Lozano, 40, of also of Yuba City, said she too left in a hurry Saturday afternoon. She and her four kids got to the emergency shelter at the Yolo County Fairgrounds around 1 a.m. after being turned away from several area hotels that were full, she said.
"We had no clue what was going on until about 4, when we heard about the evacuation orders," Lozano said. "The roads were empty and all of the sudden there were cars everywhere. My emotions are all over the place...at least we made it here with the kids."
Lozano said her sister stayed behind in Yuba City.
"We're just waiting to go home right now," she said. "I hope they learn from this and reinforce the spillway so that we aren't in this position if this were to ever happen again."
Angela Hart
Can officials drain Lake Oroville fast enough?
10:20 a.m.: Water is flowing out of Lake Oroville's main spillway fast enough to cause lake levels to drop by up to 30 feet before the next storm Wednesday night.
OES spokesman Scott McLean said the lake level is continuing to inch downtown “four inches an hour, about eight feet a day.”
Officials hope that will be enough. Lake Oroville can fill fast during a big storm. During storms from Monday of last week through Friday, lake levels increased by 50 feet.
The main factor in how fast the lake drains continues to be the condition of the main spillway. Officials said Monday morning that the main spillway had not further deteriorated despite huge outflows cascading over it Sunday afternoon and evening.
The more water drained from the lake by the next storm, the less chance that the lake again will fill to the point that activates the emergency spillway. Erosion on the emergency spillway Sunday night created the need to evacuate nearly 200,000 people.
With 100,000 cubic feet per second of water flowing out of the lake, lake levels were dropping about one foot every 3 hours on Monday morning, state figures show. That translates to a drop of about 120,000 acre-feet every 24 hours.
At current pace, the lake will fall to about 400,000 acre-feet below its emergency spillway by Thursday morning. To get the lake back to the levels normally mandated for flood control, it would need to fall by about 700,000 acre-feet.
Officials have more modest goals. They said Sunday night that they hope to drain the lake by 20 to 30 feet by the next storm. At current pace, they will hit that target.
Phillip Reese and Dale Kasler
Evacuations cause post offices to temporarily close
10:09 a.m.: Mail delivery is curtailed and post offices closed in areas where Lake Oroville-caused evacuations have taken place.
“We are making every attempt to get mail delivered where conditions are safe,” said Ashleigh Rodriguez, Manager of Post Office Operations for Sacramento District.
Communities with closed post offices due to evacuations: Nicolaus, Oroville, Yuba City, Marysville, Gridley, Live Oak, Biggs, Olivehurst and Palermo.
Hospital patients, people without cars, remain in Oroville
9:29 a.m.: Not everyone was able to escape Oroville last night.
Grant Gallaway lives in an apartment one block from the Feather River. He can see the dam on the hill above, and he doesn't own a car.
When the apartment manager told him that evacuations had been ordered, he stuffed some clothes into a backpack and started walking uphill to a high spot in town. As he walked, he heard police on loudspeakers telling people to head to Highway 70.
He chose Oroville hospital, where he spent the night sitting on a chair in the emergency room.
He was still there Monday morning hoping for word that he can go back to his apartment.
“It's just wait, and wait, and wait some more,” he said.
Robert Wentz, CEO at Oroville hospital, said the hospital is operating normally, although patients were moved last night to the second floor "out of an abundance of caution."
The hospital is on a hill, out of what he called the inundation zone. The hospital has 95 patients, and is fully staffed.
“Evacuation of acutely ill people is very serious, so it is generally better to shelter in place,” he said. “We feel the patients are very safe.”
Tony Bizjak
Torrent of water didn’t further degrade main Oroville Dam spillway
8:02 a.m.: State officials said an early morning inspection of the battered main spillway revealed that ramping up the water releases did no additional damage to the main release point for the dam.
“There’s been no additional erosion on the main spillway,” said Chris Orrock, a state Department of Water Resources spokesman. “We will continue at 100,000 (cfs).”
Orrock added that while giant sandbags are being filled with crushed aggregate at a staging area overlooking the dam, it is still uncertain whether the aggregate will be helicoptered in to try to fix the erosion beneath the emergency spillway.
Preparations to shore up emergency spillway under way
7:30 a.m.: Work crews were pulverizing giant aggregate boulders, then depositing them in oversized white sand bags at a staging area overlooking the Oroville Dam.
The plan is to drop the sand bags into the crevice that opened up Sunday afternoon below the emergency spillway, jeopardizing the integrity of the structure and prompting the evacuations.
Salvation Army accepting donations and serving meals following evacuations
The Salvation Army is accepting donations to support relief operations, which include breakfast and lunch for people at an evacuation center in Chico.
Following the emergency at Lake Oroville, many streamed into the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, 2357 Fair St. A Salvation Army crew from Chico prepared breakfast for evacuees. A mobile kitchen unit from Santa Rosa is scheduled to make lunch.
The Salvation Army is accepting monetary donations, and said the organization will use 100 percent of the money for local disaster relief operations.
To give: visit the organization’s website or call 800 725-2769 and say the donation is for “Oroville Response.” Donations may be mailed to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 348000, Sacramento, 95834.
Another rainstorm headed to Oroville after a few days of sunshine
The crews working to shore up Lake Oroville’s emergency spillway have three days of mostly sunny weather before the next warm, wet storm moves inland.
River levels will rise and continue to pose problems late this week and early next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday through Wednesday will be mostly rain-free. Valley temperatures will warm into the 60s today and visibility will be clear for helicopters being used in the buttressing of Oroville’s emergency spillway.
However, on Wednesday night rain is forecast to return to Oroville and continue to fall through Thursday. The Sacramento Valley may see a half to an inch of rain, while the foothills are predicted to receive 2-to-4 inches.
Snow levels will hover around the 6,500-feet elevation level Thursday.
Rain returns this weekend, but precipitation amounts can not be determined yet. The good news is that more of what will fall from the sky in the mountains will be in the form of snow.
Snow levels could fall to about the 4,000-feet elevation level Sunday and Monday.
Lake Oroville levels dropping as heavy releases continue
Early Monday morning, Lake Oroville water levels continued to fall below the level at which water flows over the emergency spillway, as an evacuation order for 188,000 people remained in place.
The drop in the lake level was early evidence that the Department of Water Resources’ desperate attempt to prevent a catastrophic failure of the dam’s emergency spillway appeared to be paying dividends.
The light of the morning will reveal whether the damaged, main spillway will hold up under such powerful flows, and whether it can be relied upon to handle that level of water through the rest of the rainy season, said Jay Lund, a civil engineering professor at UC Davis.
Water coming over the top of the emergency spillway is likely the main factor in its erosion on Sunday, according to the Department of Water Resources.
Water flows over the emergency spillway when the lake level is 901 feet. At its highest, at 3 a.m. Sunday, the lake level was 902.59 feet.
As of 4 a.m., the lake level had fallen to 898 feet.
The drop in the level is due to heavy flows going down the damaged main spillway. Nearly 100,000 cubic feet per second was flowing out of the lake over the concrete spillway that has been pummeled by releases.
About half that amount was flowing into the lake, which means the swollen reservoir is slowly draining.
A large section of concrete at the bottom of the spillway had already collapsed by Sunday, the initial cause of the emergency. It is not clear how much further damage was done to the main spillway by releasing water so quickly.
DWR started ramping up water releases from the dam’s crippled main spillway before 4 p.m., eventually increasing flows to 100,000 cubic feet per second. That was about double what it had been releasing.
By about 8:45 p.m., enough water had drained out of the reservoir that water no longer flowed over the emergency spillway, which had been releasing water since Saturday morning. Law enforcement ordered the evacuation of 188,000 people downstream after a gash was found in the hillside directly below the 1,700-foot-wide concrete lip of the emergency spillway. Officials feared all or part of the concrete lip could collapse, leading to an unfathomable, uncontrolled release of water.
Until Sunday evening, DWR had been reluctant to push too much water through the main spillway. The department feared that the huge pothole that opened up last Tuesday in the 3,000-foot concrete structure would dramatically worsen, hampering their efforts to release substantial amounts of water.
Late Sunday night, however, DWR Acting Director Bill Croyle said it appeared the spillway was bearing up.
Asked about fresh erosion on the main spillway, Croyle said, “We haven’t seen any.” Erosion on the main spillway had slowed considerably in the past couple of days even before water releases were dramatically increased Sunday evening.
Croyle said his goal was to reduce the lake level by at least 20 to 30 feet in the coming days as another rainstorm is expected to hit the area Thursday. “I’m a flood guy, I want available flood storage,” he told a group of reporters who clustered around him after a press briefing with law enforcement and emergency personnel.
He raised the possibility of going beyond 100,000 cfs to push more water out, but added: “With a damaged spillway we want to be careful.”
National Guard on stand-by
The scale of Sunday’s mobilization of the California National Guard was the largest since then-Gov. Pete Wilson ordered a statewide alert during the 1992 riots following the Rodney King verdict.
The guard has ordered its 23,000 soldiers and airmen to be to ready for deployment, Adjutant General David Baldwin told reporters late Sunday.
About 100 soldiers will patrol evacuated areas after relieving local law enforcement agencies, Baldwin said. Their main mission will be to deter looting and other public safety tasks, he said.
The guard also has sent in eight UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters to help Department of Water Resources crews begin repairing the spillway. Twenty-two guard trucks have been deployed as well, he said.
“We’ve kind of shifted our focus in the last several hours,” Baldwin said. “When we first spun up for this, it was going to be exclusively swift-water rescue and aviation support. We’re now starting to shift that to providing care and shelter for people and law enforcement support.”
Jim Miller
