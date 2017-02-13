Sacramento area flooding through the years: 1862-2017

A visual glance at the flooding in the Sacramento area beginning in 1862.
Video created by David Caraccio / Photos from Department of Water Resources and The Sacramento Bee

National

Dash cam captures meteor light up the sky in Midwest

Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.

National

Bishop punched in face during Mass

A man has been arrested and charged with punching Newark Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz during Mass on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.

National

Dramatic video shows truck crashing into city bus

This video shows the moments a pick-up truck ended up lodged part way into a bus in Syracuse, New York. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured. Police say the truck driver was getting off an exit ramp and swerved to avoid stopped traffic, going off the road. Several passengers had minor injuries.

National

Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading

Bob Fuchigami was 12 years old when he was sent to the Amache internment camp in Colorado. In 1942, just after the attack on Pearl Harbor, roughly 120,000 people of Japanese descent were evicted from their homes and sent to live in camps around the country. About two-thirds of them were U.S. citizens. At the time, the federal government called the move necessary to protect the West Coast from sabotage.

Nation & World Videos