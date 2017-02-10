When the police warn you about high winds, you should really, really pay attention

Fully-loaded 16-wheel tractor trailers can weigh up to 80,000 pounds in the United States and can plow through just about anything.
But even the largest of vehicles is susceptible a stiff breeze.
That’s the lesson people are drawing from the video posted to Wyoming Highway Patrol’s Facebook page on Friday, which shows a semi-truck getting hit with a huge gust of wind, causing it to topple over and turn one of the Patrol’s cruisers into a pancake.
The Highway Patrol posted the video to warn people to “heed high wind advisories and closures,” according to the video’s caption.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident, according to police. KUTV reports that there were two passengers in the truck, but both are fine. There was nobody in the cruiser that was crushed, as the officers were assisting someone else, per CBS4.
The incident took place near Elk Mountain, Wyoming, which was under a high wind advisory Thursday for sustained winds from 35 to 45 miles per hour and reaching past 60 miles per hour. It is unclear what speed the wind was when the truck tipped over.
As the Colorado State Patrol noted on Twitter, however, the truck’s presence in the left lane violated rules of the road and made things even worse.
Notice how it would've missed the cruiser had it moved over to the correct lane? Seriously, you never know what's going to happen. #MoveOver https://t.co/C4zDIkBeQb— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) February 10, 2017
The video has made quite the impression on Facebook, garnering more than 1.5 million views and being shared out more than 45,000 times.
Comments