Thief steals boa constrictor from store by slipping it in his pants pocket

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver Pause

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

1:50 Stanton, Hill talk about spring training at media luncheon

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?