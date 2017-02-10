Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

Early Monday morning, more than 100 people reported seeing a fireball across in the Chicago area and the Midwest, according to the American Meteor Society. The Lisle Police Department in Illinois shared video of the meteor as viewed from one of its police car dash cams.
The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a 5-year-old boy and failed to stop and help. The child suffered a severe concussion, scars on his head and bruises on his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.
A man has been arrested and charged with punching Newark Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz during Mass on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
This video shows the moments a pick-up truck ended up lodged part way into a bus in Syracuse, New York. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured. Police say the truck driver was getting off an exit ramp and swerved to avoid stopped traffic, going off the road. Several passengers had minor injuries.
Bob Fuchigami was 12 years old when he was sent to the Amache internment camp in Colorado. In 1942, just after the attack on Pearl Harbor, roughly 120,000 people of Japanese descent were evicted from their homes and sent to live in camps around the country. About two-thirds of them were U.S. citizens. At the time, the federal government called the move necessary to protect the West Coast from sabotage.