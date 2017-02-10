Principal visits the home of every student who attends her school

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess Pause

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

2:19 Tom Rowe: 'Burn the tape'

1:47 President Donald Trump's Guantánamo

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

2:35 'We are responsible for the well-being of this country': Khizr Khan speaks at Islamic Center