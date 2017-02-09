Trump’s ‘SEE YOU IN COURT’ tweet sparks wave of social media snark from critics

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:39 Khan calls for White House advisers to guide Trump in 'an American manner'

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

1:47 President Donald Trump's Guantánamo

2:35 'We are responsible for the well-being of this country': Khizr Khan speaks at Islamic Center

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban