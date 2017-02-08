They looked like limes, but that didn’t fool the Border Patrol

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:21 Video: Water managers begin draining water into Everglades National Park for the first time in decades

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:46 Monitoring Florida Bay

1:30 King tide arrives in South Florida

4:27 Scientists questioned by Miami Beach commission about waste in bay

1:58 Ranch finds balance between business and environment

0:39 REEF team finds, captures invasive Pacific rabbitfish