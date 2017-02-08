They looked like limes, but that didn’t fool the Border Patrol

Border Patrol officers near McAllen made an interesting discovery last week: Nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana was concealed in what initially appeared to be a large shipment of key limes.
The bust was made Jan. 30 when officers were inspecting a tractor-trailer at the Pharr International Bridge, according to a Customs and Border Protection press release Tuesday.
Nearly 35,000 lime-shaped packages containing just under 3,950 pounds of marijuana, valued at about $789,000, were uncovered.
The drugs were concealed within a larger shipment of key limes. Federal agents continue to investigate.
