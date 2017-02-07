In an age of fake news, parents of massacred schoolchildren are victimized again

0:54 Large python found in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

1:21 Video: Water managers begin draining water into Everglades National Park for the first time in decades

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

2:46 Monitoring Florida Bay

1:58 Ranch finds balance between business and environment

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water

3:07 Endangered Key deer in fight for survival against screwworms

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown