Mother angry after daycare worker breastfeeds son

The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect who hit a 5-year-old boy and failed to stop and help. The child suffered a severe concussion, scars on his head and bruises on his face. He was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.
A man has been arrested and charged with punching Newark Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop Manuel Cruz during Mass on Saturday January 28, 2017 at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, New Jersey.
Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
This video shows the moments a pick-up truck ended up lodged part way into a bus in Syracuse, New York. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured. Police say the truck driver was getting off an exit ramp and swerved to avoid stopped traffic, going off the road. Several passengers had minor injuries.
A gate agent in Louisville, KY advises passengers that Delta Airlines has grounded domestic flights Sunday night due to what it described as an 'automation issue'. The airline's website and app were also down.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.