‘Humbling generosity’: ISIS hostage’s parents donate to group they say abandoned her

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration Pause

1:13 Dion Waiters wants Heat to 'keep working' through winning streak

1:16 Lady Gaga flies solo at Super Bowl halftime show

1:06 UC Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man