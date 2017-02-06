Surveillance video shows man vandalizing synagogue

Technology advances and demand for transportation alternatives in increasingly congested cities, entrepreneurs around the globe are vying to become the first to develop a commercially viable flying car. And what used to be the stuff of science fiction might not be too far away.
This video shows the moments a pick-up truck ended up lodged part way into a bus in Syracuse, New York. Amazingly, no one was seriously injured. Police say the truck driver was getting off an exit ramp and swerved to avoid stopped traffic, going off the road. Several passengers had minor injuries.
Bob Fuchigami was 12 years old when he was sent to the Amache internment camp in Colorado. In 1942, just after the attack on Pearl Harbor, roughly 120,000 people of Japanese descent were evicted from their homes and sent to live in camps around the country. About two-thirds of them were U.S. citizens. At the time, the federal government called the move necessary to protect the West Coast from sabotage.
In this time lapse video from Pollock Pines, California, in the Lake Tahoe area, a snow blower clears the road to Big Hill lookout on January 23, 2017. The video, showing snow nearly to the top of the vehicle, was captured from a fire lookout camera.
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.