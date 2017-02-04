Government agency removes online database that let people research animal welfare

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban Pause

3:29 Policing the fashion picks from Trump's inauguration day

0:50 Grand Champion Steer Sale

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:58 Anti-Donald Trump protesters gather at Bayfront Park

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque