A drumstick hit her face at a concert, so she’s suing for ‘loss of enjoyment of life.’

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

1:31 What to do if you are missing your W-2

1:35 Star Wars stormtrooper keeps misfiring in FWPD recruitment video

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health

2:16 How to pay your federal income taxes