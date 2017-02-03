Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s immigration order

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:05 Hidden Figures

0:16 Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content)

0:57 Girls watch Hidden Figures movie

1:04 She lives in a tree house, but Miami-Dade County says it has to come down