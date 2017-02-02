Nordstrom drops Ivanka Trump’s brand amid threats of boycott, citing declining sales

0:41 Person detained after hotel incident in Miramar Pause

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:31 South Miami guard Ezacuras Dawson talks about GMAC championship

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys