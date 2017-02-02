Veterans still angry at Trump’s treatment of Iraqis who served U.S. war effort

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys Pause

1:56 Protesters march against Trump's immigration order at Miami International Airport

0:50 Fort Worth police apprehend slithery suspect

1:00 President encourages Senate Republicans to 'go nuclear' on SCOTUS nomination

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:45 Growing mushrooms near Oakdale

1:45 Meet Sue, the largest complete tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

1:52 Beware of fake IRS phone calls