Does your dog need to chill out? Play him some Bob Marley, or maybe Air Supply

2:09 Meet Brutus, the 900 pound grizzly bear Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

3:11 Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics