The tree was old, dying. To save it, they hired a woodcarver

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall Pause

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

4:45 Rebirth of a Transgender Teenager

1:11 Helmet cam captures motorcyclist's brush with death on freeway

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality