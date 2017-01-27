Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching

LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.
Robin Trimarchi / The Ledger-Enquirer

Officer pulls trapped woman from burning car

Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

Video shows woman being abducted from Cleveland store

Chilling surveillance video shows a woman being abducted from a convenience store in Cleveland, Ohio. In the video, a man is seen dragging a woman and forcing her into an SUV. Police later said they identified the woman, who is in “good health.” A warrant was issued for the man who later turned himself into police on charges of abduction.

