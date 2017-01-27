National
Georgia police chief apologizes for 1940 lynching
LaGrange Police Chief Lou Dekmar presents an official apology to the Austin Callaway family for the Sept. 8, 1940 lynching of 16-year old Callaway. The police chief addressed an overflow audience at Warren Temple United Methodist Church in LaGrange, Georgia, citing the historical events surrounding Callaway's death and the importance of an official apology to the family for the role of the law enforcement in allowing racially-motivated killing to occur 76 years ago.Robin Trimarchi / The Ledger-Enquirer