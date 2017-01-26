'Not race. Not gender. Just American': Three white men leave black waitress $450 tip

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

2:26 Mexico president Pena Nieto rejects U.S. decision to build wall

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:40 Norma McCorvey, formerly "Jane Roe" of Roe v Wade, advocates against abortion

2:26 Claire Ryann, 4, and dad sing 'You've Got a Friend In Me'