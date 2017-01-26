Donald Trump’s middle-of-the-night smart phone use is pretty common

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

1:13 Governor Scott talks about port in Florida doing business with Cuba

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers