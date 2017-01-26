Younger activists say they’re anti-abortion, not 'pro-life'

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges